Knoxville TBI drug sting ends in 39 indictments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirty-nine people have been indicted following a two-year undercover investigation into a drug trafficking ring with ties to Knoxville and at least three states.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the investigation began in March 2020 and focused on traffickers moving drugs into the Knoxville area from Indiana and Georgia. Law enforcement officials executed multiple warrants, traffic stops and surveillance operations to seize “large quantities” of drugs coming in from the two states.

“Additionally, agents have seized multiple firearms that were found to be in the possession of violent convicted felons and other prohibited individuals,” the release said.

TBI agents were assisted by Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force, the Knoxville Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Muncie, Indiana Police Department and the Murray County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office in the operation.

The Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments in December charging 39 people in connection to the investigation.

“This operation is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when agencies work together,” said TBI Director David Rausch.

Below is a list of all the charged parties and their charges, courtesy of the TBI:

Juan Carlos Brown (DOB: 11/30/87), Muncie, Indiana – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Fentanyl, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Cocaine, one count Possession of more than 26 grams of Methamphetamine within 500 Feet of a Drug-Free Zone, one count Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, one count Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Chase Hamilton-Roberts Foster (DOB:1/6/83), Muncie, Indiana – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Cocaine

James Joseph Robbins (DOB: 1/13/77), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin, one count Possession with the Intent to Sell or Deliver more than 26 grams of Methamphetamine.

Joseph Ervin Bobo (DOB: 8/29/69), Knoxville – Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Cocaine

Sherry Reneigh Blair (DOB: 2/9/76), Sevierville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin

Dateshia Ivynese Goins (DOB: 7/1/93), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin

Brad Ashley Neubert (DOB: 11/10/77), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin

Barbie Miller Swann (DOB: 7/14/73), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin

Madonna Michelle Hicks (DOB: 3/24/69), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Fentanyl, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Cocaine

Melissa Joy Hasy (DOB: 4/26/83), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more ore of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin

Shannon Menendez Hipsher (DOB:1/28/73), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin, one count Possession with the Intent to Sell or Deliver more than 26 grams of Methamphetamine within 500 Feet of a Drug-Free Zone, one count Possession with the Intent to Sell or Deliver Less than 15 grams of Heroin within 500 Feet of a Drug-Free Zone, one count Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, one count Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Steven Michael Gillespie (DOB: 2/1/83), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin, one count Sale/Delivery of more than 0.5 grams of Methamphetamine within 500 Feet of a Drug-Free Zone, one count Possession with Intent to Sell more than 26 grams of Methamphetamine within 500 Feet of a Drug-Free Zone

David Lawson David (DOB: 10/24/71), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin, one count Sale/Delivery of more than 26 grams of Methamphetamine, one count Sale/Delivery of less than 15 grams of Heroin

Clyde Lawrence Conley (DOB: 8/30/78), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine

Christopher Lynn Brewer (DOB: 3/15/78), Nashville – one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine

Karena Louise Latham (DOB: 3/26/80), Sevierville – one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver more than 0.5 grams of Methamphetamine

Howard Edward Wilson (DOB: 10/19/73), Marion, Virginia – one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Possession with Intent to Sell more than 300 grams of Methamphetamine within 500 Feet of a Drug-Free Zone

Chrysten Arielle Evans (DOB: 9/22/86), Johnson City – one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Possession with Intent to Sell more than 300 grams of Methamphetamine within 500 Feet of a Drug-Free Zone

Robert Leroy Mallory Jr. (DOB: 3/16/80), Maryville – one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine

Jason Randall Shirley (DOB: 1/23/86), Maryville – one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine

Zackary Austin Manis (DOB: 2/8/96) – Dalton, Georgia – one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine

Derik Ramsey Sifford (DOB:12/7/87), Seymour – one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine

Ashleigh Joann Loposser (DOB: 9/12/93), Seymour – one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin

James Edward Gilchrist Jr. (DOB: 8/1/83), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin

Theodore Dealexander Anthonijs (DOB: 7/23/93), Knoxville – one count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin

Andrew Jordon Shuler (DOB: 9/1/90), Knoxville – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 150 grams or more of Heroin

Rashid Shahid Ross (DOB: 1/7/81), Indianapolis, Indiana – One count Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell, Deliver, or Manufacture 300 grams or more of Cocaine