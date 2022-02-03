Advertisement

Lady Vols to tackle Florida Gators

Tennessee is currently tied for first in the SEC with South Carolina after a win over Arkansas Monday night.
Vols and Lady Vols Power-T logos
Vols and Lady Vols Power-T logos(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols have hit the road for Gainesville to tackle Florida in Thursday night’s game.

The match-up is the second of three games this week for Tennessee. It will also be the 59th all-time face off between the Lady Vols and the Gators, with Tennessee rocking a 54-4 mark against Florida.

Tennessee is currently tied for first in the SEC with South Carolina after a win over Arkansas Monday night.

You can watch the game at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Savannah
Semi driver charged in Loudon Co. deputy’s death had marijuana in system
Sgt. Chris Jenkins
‘We are devastated’ | Deputy killed by tractor-trailer in I-75 North crash
Jalyn Hall
Missing 13-year-old Knoxville girl found safe
Report: Man sets fire to Regions bank on N. Broadway
Knoxville bank arson suspect identified
Geoffrey Paschel
Knoxville “90 Day Fiancée” star sentenced to 18 years for assault, kidnapping

Latest News

New football coach at Lakeway Christian Academy
Thad Wells Named Football Head Coach at Lakeway Christian Academy
Tennessee Athletes tapping into NIL well as college athletics landscape continues to change.
Name, Image, Likeness brings bigger stakes for college athletics
Alcoa Head Football Coach
Legendary coach Gary Rankin steps down at Alcoa
Lady Vols point guard shooting a basket during road win at Virginia Tech
Lady Vols drop 2nd straight road game
Assistant Brian Nix to take over Tornadoes program
Legendary coach Gary Rankin steps down at Alcoa