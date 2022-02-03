Lady Vols to tackle Florida Gators

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols have hit the road for Gainesville to tackle Florida in Thursday night’s game.

The match-up is the second of three games this week for Tennessee. It will also be the 59th all-time face off between the Lady Vols and the Gators, with Tennessee rocking a 54-4 mark against Florida.

Tennessee is currently tied for first in the SEC with South Carolina after a win over Arkansas Monday night.

You can watch the game at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.