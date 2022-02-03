Legendary coach Gary Rankin steps down at Alcoa

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winningest coach in the history of Tennessee High School football is stepping aside.

Gary Rankin announced his retirement on Thursday. The legendary coach retires as the state’s all-time leader in wins with 467 and an incredible 17 total state championships.

The veteran coach has led Alcoa since 2006 and won his 13th state title with the Tornadoes on Dec. 3. It was Alcoa’s seventh championship in a row, tying its own state record set from 2004-10. What’s so remarkable is that in his 16 seasons coaching the Tornadoes, Rankin never had a losing season.

Defensive coordinator Brian Nix will replace Rankin.

Please welcome, the 21st Head Coach of your Alcoa Tornadoes, Brian Nix! 🌪🌪🌪 #AlcoaTough pic.twitter.com/P9YcwTiJkG — Alcoa Football (@alcoafootball) February 3, 2022

