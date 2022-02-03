Maryville man dies after car lands in Little River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville man has died after losing control of his vehicle and landing in the Little River on Ellejoy Road in Blount County Thursday morning.

Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at approximately 7:30 a.m. to the report of a vehicle upside down in Little River, a post from officials announced.

Once on the scene, they located the vehicle near Coulters Bridge. Blount Special Operations Response Team came to extract the car from the water.

After removing the vehicle, a man identified as Kegan A. Drysdale, 30, of Maryville, was found inside.

Based on an investigation, it is believed that Drysdale was traveling on Ellejoy Road in a 2011 Nissan Sentra and lost control of his vehicle while going around a curve. He reportedly overcorrected, crossed the centerline, went off the left side of the roadway, struck small trees, went off an embankment, rolled and landed in the water.

Drysdale was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Sheriff Berrong and deputies offer our sincerest condolences to Mr. Drysdale’s family and friends,” BCSO posted.

BCSO’s Traffic Safety Unit is continuing its investigation into the accident.

