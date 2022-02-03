Advertisement

New2Knox invites you to grand opening of storefront in Market Square

The founders want to invite you to their grand opening on Friday at 11 a.m.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New2Knox, a social media company welcoming people to Knoxville, now has a storefront at 2 Market Square.

The founders want to invite you to their grand opening on Friday at 11 a.m. They plan to have a ribbon-cutting, photo booth, snacks, and a giveaway. Founders Bailey Rose, Emily Stevens, and Emily Stooksbury said they are there to assist the community.

“If you want to make Knoxville feel like home, for real, we are here for you. We hope this office space will facilitate way more things, but just know you can shoot us a direct message or leave a comment. We are here to make you love your city and help you connect to people,” said Stooksbury.

The women started the company to encourage people to make friends and explore new places. If you want to see the events they offer, you can check out their website here. You can also follow along on their Instagram account.

