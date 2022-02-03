Advertisement

Renowned African-American physician researched disease in 1927 epidemic

Knoxville’s Beck Cultural Exchange Center celebrating Black History Month.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On day two of Black History Month, Knoxville’s Beck Cultural Exchange Center shared a little bit about a renowned African-American physician who studied a disease that brought on an epidemic back in 1927.

The name of that disease is Pellagra, it affected millions of Americans from the 1900s to the 1940s.

Dr. Henry Morgan Green studied Pellagra extensively and it’s all detailed in his 1927 monograph.

Green lived in Knoxville and Green Magnet Academy is named after him.

In his book, he documented pictures and years of research on Pellagra which is caused by a deficiency in the diet, specifically with one of the B complex vitamins niacin or an amino acid named tryptophan.

Some of the symptoms of the disease are scaly skin and sores, (especially in sun-exposed areas of the skin) weakness, stomach pains, and diarrhea.

Rev. Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center said aside from being a physician, Green was a man of many hats including a Knoxville City Council member.

“Politician, activist, educator, you name it. He is all of that and all of the sudden in 1912 after he leaves office, not a single African-American in Knoxville will hold office till 1969,” shared Kesler.

Kesler said Green spent 20 years researching Pellagra and at the time of his monograph’s publication, Green was the chairman of the Pellagra Commission of the National Medical Association.

You can learn more about the Beck Cultural Exchange Center and how to book a tour by clicking here.

