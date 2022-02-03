Advertisement

UT Softball to hold Open Practice and Autograph Session

Lady Vols to meet with fans on Saturday February 5th at Lee Stadium
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 16, 2021 - Infielder/Outfielder Kaitlin Parsons #3 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during practice at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the season opener less than 10 days away, Tennessee softball is set to welcome fans to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 5 to get a first look at the 2022 edition of the Lady Vols.

UT will hold an open practice from noon to 3 p.m. followed by an autograph session with Tennessee players on the concourse behind the third base line. Gates will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, and admission is free and open to the public.

Fans should note that while restrooms will be open, concessions will not be available. Outside food and drink is permitted. The nationally ranked Lady Vols will spend the first three weekends of the 2022 campaign on the road, opening their season on Friday, Feb. 11 at the Felsberg Invitational in Miami.

The home opener is set for Wednesday, March 2, when Tennessee plays host to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in an in-state midweek matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

