UT Softball to hold Open Practice and Autograph Session

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the season opener less than 10 days away, Tennessee softball is set to welcome fans to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 5 to get a first look at the 2022 edition of the Lady Vols.

UT will hold an open practice from noon to 3 p.m. followed by an autograph session with Tennessee players on the concourse behind the third base line. Gates will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, and admission is free and open to the public.

Fans should note that while restrooms will be open, concessions will not be available. Outside food and drink is permitted. The nationally ranked Lady Vols will spend the first three weekends of the 2022 campaign on the road, opening their season on Friday, Feb. 11 at the Felsberg Invitational in Miami.

The home opener is set for Wednesday, March 2, when Tennessee plays host to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in an in-state midweek matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.