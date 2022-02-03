Knoxville “90 Day Fiancée” star sentenced to 18 years for assault, kidnapping

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A West Knoxville man is facing 18 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping and assaulting his fiancée in the Rocky Hill area, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen.

Geoffrey Paschel, 44, was sentenced after investigators discovered he had assaulted his fiancée in their home. According to the release, Paschel grabbed the woman by her neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. He also threw her to the ground and dragged her, the release said. Paschel reportedly also took her cell phone so she could not call 911, forcing her to escape to a neighbor’s home after he had fallen asleep.

Paschel was previously a cast member of TLC’s “90 Day Fiancée.”

Paschel testified that his fiancée’s injuries were self-inflicted, but was found guilty in court of the abuse. In a sentencing Thursday, authorities also argued that Paschel has several drug trafficking convictions out of Blount County and Texas.

“With the sentence in this case, no other victims will be abused by this offender for a long time,” said DA Charme Allen.

