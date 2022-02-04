Advertisement

2 charged in fatal shooting at suburban Minneapolis school

Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the South Education Center, an alternative school in Richfield, Minn. Two students were shot, one of them fatally, outside the suburban Minneapolis school.(Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been charged in a shooting at a suburban Minneapolis school that left one student dead and another critically injured.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Friday 19-year-old Alfredo Rosario Solis and 18-year-old Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, both of Minneapolis, each face one count of intentional second-degree murder for the death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice, who was found outside the South Education Center in Richfield Tuesday.

A 17-year-old student also was found wounded in the school’s main entrance.

Solis and Valdez-Alvarez, who are both students at South, are also charged with two counts of attempted intentional second-degree murder.

It was not immediately clear if either defendant has an attorney, but they were expected in court Friday afternoon.

