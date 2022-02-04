Missing 4-year-old in Georgia found safe; Amber Alert canceled

(Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert issued in Georgia on Friday for a 4-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger has been canceled, officials said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that Brayden Dobbs had been found unharmed.

The suspect in the abduction, 42-year-old Anitritte Boyd Dobbs, was taken into custody, GBI said.

No other details were immediately provided.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011, the GBI tip-line at 1-800-597-TIPS, the SeeSend app for iPhone and Android users or call 911.

