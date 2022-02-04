Advertisement

Animal control responds to buzzards falling out of trees in Lexington

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control provided some avian assistance in the wake of the winter storms.(Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control provided some avian assistance in the wake of the winter storm.

Animal control said in a Facebook post that while Flordia has “falling lizard alerts” when it gets cold, we have “falling buzzard alerts” in Kentucky.

They say they have had multiple calls about buzzards falling out of trees. The storm caused their wings to be iced over, preventing them from flying. A few were even found stuck in the ice.

Animal control says they picked up 35 birds that were in need of a little defrosting. They say all of the birds made it through the storm and, once warmed up at their facility, they were released back into the wild.

Animal control says buzzards are very important to the environment.

In Florida they have falling lizard alerts when it gets cold, but here in KENTUCKY we have a… Falling BUZZARD...

Posted by Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control on Friday, February 4, 2022

