Beck Cultural Exchange Center shares story of original Booker T. Washington letter

The letter is from Booker T. Washington to Knoxville’s very own Charles W. Cansler.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A one-of-a-kind letter from the Beck Cultural Exchange Center shares a little glimpse of a friendship between two well-known African-American educators.

The artifact is a letter from Booker T. Washington to Knoxville’s very own Charles W. Cansler.

The letter is dated from April 15th, 1912, with Washington asking Cansler to make a donation towards a $20,000 goal for the Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute in Alabama, which is now known as Tuskegee University.

Washington even signed his signature at the end of the letter.

Renee Kesler with the Beck Cultural Exchange Center said this letter is an original piece, only to be found at the center.

“It’s one of those things where you recognize there is a relationship, a true relationship so much so that he thought of Mr. Cansler, of course from right here in Knoxville Tennessee that he reached out to him in that manner,” shared Kesler.

Kesler says the two educators even hung out together here in Knoxville, as Cansler once entertained Washington in his home near Knoxville College.

