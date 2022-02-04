Getting colder with a few flurries on this Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Behind all that rain, is the colder air. Now, we’re left with clouds and some flurries, but a big change in temperatures for today.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Colder air continues to move into our area, as a cold front settles in today. The last of the scattered showers, rain to freezing rain and sleet for some, was this morning. Knoxville’s high for today was 58 in the midnight hour, and dropped to 37 to start the day.

Clouds and cold winds linger today, with spotty flurries to mountain snow. We’re dropping to the mid 30s this afternoon, with a cold wind making it feel like the 20s. The northwesterly wind is from 5 to 10 mph, with gusts around 15 mph at times.

Tonight starts out mostly cloudy, but becomes partly cloudy. We’ll drop to around 22 degrees by Saturday morning, with a light, but cold wind.

LOOKING AHEAD

While we’re looking at a chilly week, but we’re also looking ahead to a nice, mostly dry stretch.

Saturday’s high looks to stay around 39 degrees, with a partly cloudy morning becoming mostly sunny. High clouds can linger and filter the sun at times. There is still a chilly breeze, but it will be light at 5 mph out of the northeast.

Sunday rebounds nicely, from 20s in the morning to the upper 40s. The day is full of sunshine, helping us make it to the seasonable afternoon.

Next week hovers around 50 degrees. We are also seeing a stray mountain snow shower Monday evening through Tuesday morning, then a few showers to return Friday with spotty rain changing to snow in the higher elevations.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

