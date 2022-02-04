Advertisement

CDC backs Moderna COVID-19 shots after full US approval

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland,...
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday continued its endorsement of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for adults, now that U.S. regulators have given the shots their full approval.

The decision has little practical effect. Tens of millions of Americans have already gotten Moderna shots, following its emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration more than a year ago.

Earlier this week, the FDA gave the product full licensure, following the kind of rigorous, time-consuming review given to other vaccines.

While the FDA licenses vaccines, the CDC makes recommendations about how they should be used. So the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices took up the matter on Friday.

The panel heard summaries of medical studies that showed the vaccine is working against the coronavirus and there is no evidence of new safety concerns. It voted unanimously to continue to endorse the shots, and the agency’s director later signed off on the recommendation.

The Moderna vaccine, now being marketed under the name Spikevax, is licensed as a two-dose series for people 18 and older. Under earlier emergency use authorizations, additional doses can be given as additional doses for people with weakened immune systems or as half-dose boosters.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Savannah
Semi driver charged in Loudon Co. deputy’s death had marijuana in system
Sgt. Chris Jenkins
‘We are devastated’ | Deputy killed by tractor-trailer in I-75 North crash
Jalyn Hall
Missing 13-year-old Knoxville girl found safe
Report: Man sets fire to Regions bank on N. Broadway
Knoxville bank arson suspect identified
Geoffrey Paschel
Knoxville “90 Day Fiancée” star sentenced to 18 years for assault, kidnapping

Latest News

In a letter to the U.S. Attorney General, Ed Bastian praises the department for increasing...
Delta’s CEO repeats call for ‘no-fly’ list from Justice Department
Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a...
UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois
Ronna McDaniel, the GOP chairwoman, speaks during the Republican National Committee winter...
Trump’s GOP: Party further tightens tie to former president
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned
The Minneapolis mayor imposed a moratorium on no-knock warrants Friday
Minnesota mayor halts no-knock warrants