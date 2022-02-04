Advertisement

Gatlinburg hosts Tennessee Songwriters Week

Songwriters compete in a regional showcase in Gatlinburg.
Songwriters festival at Anakeesta.
Songwriters festival at Anakeesta.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Qualifying rounds for the Tennesee Songwriters week were hosted this week at Ober Gatlinburg and Anakeesta.

Aspiring songwriters were invited to perform their work on stage at several venues in Gatlinburg. The winner will get a chance to play at the famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

The regional showcase for the event will be held later in the month at Ole Red.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Savannah
Semi driver charged in Loudon Co. deputy’s death had marijuana in system
Sgt. Chris Jenkins
‘We are devastated’ | Deputy killed by tractor-trailer in I-75 North crash
Jalyn Hall
Missing 13-year-old Knoxville girl found safe
Report: Man sets fire to Regions bank on N. Broadway
Knoxville bank arson suspect identified
Geoffrey Paschel
Knoxville “90 Day Fiancée” star sentenced to 18 years for assault, kidnapping

Latest News

Memorial services set for fallen LCSO sergeant
Memorial services set for fallen LCSO sergeant
‘Lady’ returns to YWAC following four adoptions
‘Lady’ returns to YWAC following four adoptions
There's plenty of fog and clouds through the start of the day Saturday, and in the Smokies...
Lots of sunshine in the week ahead - first, flurries
Dozens of Tennessee National Guard members have returned home after a 10-month Middle East...
Tennessee Guard members return from Middle East deployment
Gov. Lee announces Tennessee joins lawsuit over CMS vaccine mandate
Gov. Lee announces Tennessee joins lawsuit over CMS vaccine mandate