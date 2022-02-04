Gatlinburg hosts Tennessee Songwriters Week

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Qualifying rounds for the Tennesee Songwriters week were hosted this week at Ober Gatlinburg and Anakeesta.

Aspiring songwriters were invited to perform their work on stage at several venues in Gatlinburg. The winner will get a chance to play at the famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

The regional showcase for the event will be held later in the month at Ole Red.

