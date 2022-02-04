Advertisement

Gov. Lee announces Tennessee joins lawsuit over CMS vaccine mandate


Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn...
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn announced the K-12 public education funding review process. The process includes a new student-based funding formula and more than $750 million in proposed investment.(WSMV)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee governor announced that the state had joined a lawsuit over the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate.

Gov. Bill Lee announced that Tennessee joined 15 other states on the lawsuit on vaccine requirements for healthcare workers.

On Twitter, said they are “renewing a challenge to the CMS vaccine mandate in court so Tennessee health care workers have the right to private health care decisions.”

HCA Healthcare has adjusted the language in their vaccine policy for employees as the federal mandate encounters roadblocks.

