Knoxville Fire performs fire rescue at Fountain City apartment

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST
FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Members of the Knoxville Fire Department conducted a fire rescue at a Fountain City apartment Thursday night. According to a release from KFD, an apartment at Adair Drive caught fire, prompting the rescue.

KFD crews responded to the fire at 7:49 p.m. and found black smoke rising from the building.

“Initial crews discovered a gentleman hanging out of a third-floor window with heavy black smoke above him. The initial companies were able to quickly raise a ladder and rescue the gentleman from the apartment,” the release said.

The rescued man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for smoke inhalation. Other responders put out the fire. The apartment that the fire started in suffered heavy damage, and others nearby had smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and no one was hurt.

