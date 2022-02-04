‘Lady’ returns to YWAC following four adoptions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In one month, Lady will turn ten years old, and many around her hope that it won’t be celebrated at the Young-Williams Animal Center but in a forever home.

Adoption Coordinator Kat Stone said Lady is a mixed breed dog with a bit of pitbull, hound and Labrador. For more than 11 months, Lady has been in and out of the shelter after being adopted four times. She was returned after each hopeful forever home.

“She is the longest dog resident, which hopefully that will change quickly if we can find her forever home soon,” said Stone.

According to Stone, it’s tough to handle emotions when a pet comes back to the shelter. She adds that it’s a better alternative than an animal in an uncomfortable living situation. Still, the goal is to continue to try and find the perfect fit, which hasn’t quite happened yet for Lady.

“Even though she’s almost 10, she sometimes acts like she’s about six months old and still wants to play,” said Stone. “So sometimes people looking for an older dog are looking for that calmer energy that Lady doesn’t necessarily have all the time.”

Stone said that Lady loves kids and people, but an ideal situation is a house without any other pets because Lady tends to get nervous when other animals are around. The animal center is working with her now to walk with a harness without much issue around other dogs.

The adoption fee is $40, and Lady is up to date on all of her shots. Until adopted, Lady will stay with her now second foster home.

Additional photos and information can be found on YWAC’s website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.