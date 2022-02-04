Lady Vols drop 2nd straight road game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After returning home to pick up a much needed win over Arkansas, Kellie Harper’s 7th ranked Lady Vols returned to the road Thursday night and once again found the going rough.

Then ranked #4 in the country, the Lady Vols lost one week ago tonight to an Auburn team that hadn’t beaten a Top-5 team since 1997. Fast forward to this week and more trouble for Tennessee way from Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Gators scored 19 points off 13 first half UT turnovers and led 36-29 at the break. Tennessee troubles would continue in the second half. Alexus Dye would finish as the only Lady Vol in double-figures with 10 points.

The Gators came out of the locker room hot, hitting a scorching 69.2 percent of their shots on 9-of-13 marksmanship from the floor in the third quarter. Back-to-back buckets by Smith once again moved the Gators out front by double digits in the opening minute of the second half, but Dye answered with a layup and Burrell followed it up with a jumper to pull UT within seven by the 6:30 mark. The Gators rallied back, launching into a 12-2 run fueled by six quick points by Rickards to lead 52-35 before Sara Puckett ended the skid with a layup. UF extended its lead to 21 before four straight points by Jordan Walker sent the game into the fourth quarter with a score of 59-41.

Florida continued to shoot with precision in the final period, hitting three of its first four shots, including two treys to build its lead to 22 points with 8:02 left in the game. A 3-pointer by Darby on the next possession gave UT some life, setting off an 8-2 run that cut the deficit to 16 just over a minute later. An old-fashioned three-point play by Burrell pulled the Lady Vols within 15 with just under six minutes to play, but that was as close as UT would get. Florida closed out the game with an 11-1 run to win 84-59.

The Lady Vols finish with 18 total turnovers and are denied a 20th win. Florida upsets UT by 25 points beating the Lady Vols 84-59. Tennessee does indeed suffer it’s second straight SEC road loss and falls to 8-2 in league play and 19-3 overall.

UP NEXT: Tennessee will continue its stint on the road, traveling to No. 10/9 UConn for a noon match-up on Sunday. The game will be televised on FOX.

