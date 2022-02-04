Lots of sunshine in the week ahead - first, flurries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The First Alert is in the rearview and now the cold air settles in for the night. We have sunshine on about 3/4 of the next few days. There are only small rain chances - so enjoy!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have kind of an unusual setup, reminiscent of two weeks ago. Then, and now, clouds behind a big cold front are wedged against the Smokies. That keeps some drizzle/mist/flurries/fog through the overnight, especially parallel to the mountains. This goes from the NE to the SW through the Valley. Meanwhile, there is gradual clearing on the Cumberland Plateau tonight. That’s where some could be in the teens Saturday morning - and where we expect some patches of black ice.

The sunshine will take a while in the Foothills and Smokies but the sun is here for the rest of us. That said, we have the coldest day in the extended forecast. You can only expect the mid-to-upper 30s for the most part.

Sunday morning is cold. However, the sunshine Sunday helps spring-board highs up more than 10 degrees!

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday’s a gorgeous day, and a little breezy. There’s a tiny system moving around us in the Southeast. We only get indirect impacts Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. There are a few mountain-top sprinkles and/or flurries and a slight wind shift. That makes us slightly colder Tuesday - both in the morning and during the afternoon.

Wednesday and the start of Thursday are sun-filled! There’s a slight chance of rain into light snow Thursday night and early Friday. That should move in and out fast.

