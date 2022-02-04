Man charged in McMinn County cold case homicide from 1996

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Illinois man has been charged and indicted in a cold case homicide from more than 25 years ago, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The case started in 1996 when Barbara Johnson was found dead off the McMinn County Interstate 75 ramp, the release said. An autopsy revealed that she had died as the result of a homicide, and in August of 2021 TBI agents re-submitted evidence for re-examination.

On Jan. 18, the McMinn County Grand Jury charged Rodney Jackson of Roseville, IL with one county of first degree murder.

“I am incredibly grateful for the relentless work on the part of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in this case,” said 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump. “Despite the years that have passed since her murder, Barbara Johnson will have her opportunity at justice. Part of TBI’s motto is ‘That guilt shall not escape’. They completely lived up to that motto in this case. The teamwork between the Bureau and our Cold Case Task Force was exceptional. The Cold Case Director, Calvin Rockholt, had followed this case since the formation of the task force and always believed it could be solved. The Bureau proved him right.”

Jackson was arrested by the Illinois State Police and extradited to Tennessee, where he was booked into the McMinn County Jail.

