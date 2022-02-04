Name, Image, Likeness brings bigger stakes for college athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Name, Image, and Likeness is barely one year old and it’s already having a major impact on the college athletics landscape.

”If the community does not embrace, and when I say the Tennessee community I’m not talking Knoxville, I’m talking nationwide, if the community doesnt embrace NIL we will be left behind, it’s not going anywhere,” said Hunter Baddour, co-founder of Spyre Sports Group.

Spyre is a leading group in the frontier that is NIL, and they’re working to make Tennessee a leader too.

”This is a godsend for Tennessee,” said Baddour.

The group has negotiated a licensing deal for multiple UT athletes to make money off their NIL, and in turn get 80% of royalties back, which is better than most other universities and on par with professional athletes and leagues.

Some college coaches are taking exception to the notion that the only reason they’re getting top recruits is because of NIL.

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher making headlines as one of the coaches frustrated at the notion of NIL swinging in his team’s favor.

”The guys griping about NIL and griping about the transfer portal are the ones who are using it the most, that’s the ironic part, y’all wanna talk about character I’ll test it with any of y’all’s it’s a joke and it does piss me off,” said Fisher.

For some colleges, it can mean the difference between scoring a top recruit or not, but Baddour says for Tennessee, it’s not that dire.

“It’s not costing Tennessee and it will never cost Tennessee,” said Baddour.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.