Knoxville bank arson suspect identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire at the Regions bank at 707 N. Broadway Friday afternoon.

According to a report from the KFD, a man, identified as Kimani Funches, entered the bank around 1:30 and began setting fires inside the building. Upon arrival, crews saw black smoke coming from the business. Crews extinguished the fire and arson investigators detained the Funches. He was arrested and arson charges are pending.

Jeremy King, a representative with the bank, released a statement on the fire:

Regions Bank would like to thank the Knoxville Fire Department and Knoxville Police Department for responding quickly to today’s incident. No one inside the branch was harmed, and for that we are extremely grateful. Customers can rest assured their accounts are safe and secure. Also, Regions’ safe deposit boxes are fire resistant, and a preliminary review of the branch property shows the safe deposit box area was not damaged by fire. The branch will be temporarily closed while assessments begin; however, Regions personnel throughout our other Knoxville and East Tennessee locations remain available to our customers, as always, to help meet their financial needs.

There was extensive damage to the inside of the building, but no one was hurt.

Report: Man sets fire to Regions bank on N. Broadway (KFD)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.