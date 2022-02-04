Advertisement

Semi driver charged in Loudon Co. deputy’s death had marijuana in system

Deputy was responding to reports of debris in the roadway.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sgt. Chris Jenkins Procession

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputy was killed in a crash that occurred early Thursday morning on I-75 North. https://bit.ly/3rrixJy

Posted by WVLT on Friday, February 4, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The semi truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Loudon County Sheriff deputy was under the influence at the time of the crash, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. WVLT News obtained a list of warrants for the driver, which said he was under the influence of marijuana.

Christopher Savannah, 43, faces several charges following the crash, which occurred on Interstate 75 near the Tennessee River Bridge Thursday morning. Loudon County deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins was reportedly killed after Savannah failed to slow down after a rolling barricade, which was implemented while Sgt. Jenkins removed debris from the roadway.

According to the report, Savannah struck several cars and Sgt. Jenkins, killing him.

“Sgt. Jenkins with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to remove a ladder from the roadway,” the report said. “Multiple vehicles had slowed due to Sgt. Jenkins conducting a rolling road block before stopping on the right shoulder. Vehicle one struck vehicles two and four before striking Sgt. Jenkins.”

Savannah was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide by recklessness, reckless endangerment x2, DUI, simple possession, possession of a handgun under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic charges.

Officials with the THP are leading the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Chris Jenkins
‘We are devastated’ | Deputy killed by tractor-trailer in I-75 North crash
Jalyn Hall
Missing 13-year-old Knoxville girl found safe
Report: Man sets fire to Regions bank on N. Broadway
Knoxville bank arson suspect identified
Geoffrey Paschel
Knoxville “90 Day Fiancée” star sentenced to 18 years for assault, kidnapping

Latest News

Memorial services set for fallen LCSO sergeant
Memorial services set for fallen LCSO sergeant
‘Lady’ returns to YWAC following four adoptions
‘Lady’ returns to YWAC following four adoptions
There's plenty of fog and clouds through the start of the day Saturday, and in the Smokies...
Lots of sunshine in the week ahead - first, flurries
Dozens of Tennessee National Guard members have returned home after a 10-month Middle East...
Tennessee Guard members return from Middle East deployment
Gov. Lee announces Tennessee joins lawsuit over CMS vaccine mandate
Gov. Lee announces Tennessee joins lawsuit over CMS vaccine mandate