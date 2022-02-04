Three Sullivan Co. escapees added to TBI’s Most Wanted list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service are looking for three missing inmates that escaped from the Sullivan County Jail Friday morning.

The three inmates were identified as Tobias Carr, 38, Johnny Brown, 50, and Timothy Sarver, 45.

Carr is charged with second-degree murder, vandalism, and tampering with evidence. Brown faces charges for failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault and aggravated stalking. Sarver is charged with auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The SCSO sent out a reverse 911 call to citizens to alert them about the escaped inmates. Those who see them are told not to approach and call 911 immediately.

The inmates were added to the TBI Most Wanted list Friday afternoon. A reward of up to $2,500 from the TBI is being offered for information leading to the arrest of each fugitive. Additionally, a $5,000 reward is being offered by the US Marshals Service.

If you see any of these men, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

