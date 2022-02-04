Advertisement

Three Sullivan Co. escapees added to TBI’s Most Wanted list

Those who see them are told not to approach and to call 911 immediately.
Tobias Carr, 38, Johnny Brown, 50, and Timothy Sarver, 45
Tobias Carr, 38, Johnny Brown, 50, and Timothy Sarver, 45(SCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service are looking for three missing inmates that escaped from the Sullivan County Jail Friday morning.

The three inmates were identified as Tobias Carr, 38, Johnny Brown, 50, and Timothy Sarver, 45.

Carr is charged with second-degree murder, vandalism, and tampering with evidence. Brown faces charges for failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault and aggravated stalking. Sarver is charged with auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The SCSO sent out a reverse 911 call to citizens to alert them about the escaped inmates. Those who see them are told not to approach and call 911 immediately.

The inmates were added to the TBI Most Wanted list Friday afternoon. A reward of up to $2,500 from the TBI is being offered for information leading to the arrest of each fugitive. Additionally, a $5,000 reward is being offered by the US Marshals Service.

If you see any of these men, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Savannah
Semi driver charged in Loudon Co. deputy’s death had marijuana in system
Sgt. Chris Jenkins
‘We are devastated’ | Deputy killed by tractor-trailer in I-75 North crash
Jalyn Hall
Missing 13-year-old Knoxville girl found safe
Report: Man sets fire to Regions bank on N. Broadway
Knoxville bank arson suspect identified
Geoffrey Paschel
Knoxville “90 Day Fiancée” star sentenced to 18 years for assault, kidnapping

Latest News

Memorial services set for fallen LCSO sergeant
Memorial services set for fallen LCSO sergeant
‘Lady’ returns to YWAC following four adoptions
‘Lady’ returns to YWAC following four adoptions
There's plenty of fog and clouds through the start of the day Saturday, and in the Smokies...
Lots of sunshine in the week ahead - first, flurries
Dozens of Tennessee National Guard members have returned home after a 10-month Middle East...
Tennessee Guard members return from Middle East deployment
Gov. Lee announces Tennessee joins lawsuit over CMS vaccine mandate
Gov. Lee announces Tennessee joins lawsuit over CMS vaccine mandate