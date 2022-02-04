Tenn. bill could charge owners who chain pets during severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Tennessee lawmakers have proposed a bill that would charge owners who chain their pets during certain severe weather conditions.

HB2860 and SB2243 proposed that a person would be charged if they “knowingly restrain a dog with a chain, cord, tether, cable, or similar device while a natural or manmade disaster is imminent or occurring.”

This would include during periods of time when a severe flooding or tornado warning issued by the national weather service or an evacuation order is in effect for where the dog is located.

Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg (R - Bristol) and Representative Sabi ‘Doc’ Kumar (R - Springfield) supported the bill.

The bill would make the offense a Class C misdemeanor, which would carry a risk of 30 days in jail and up to $50 in fines under Tennessee law.

Read the full filing below:

HB2860 by WVLT News on Scribd

