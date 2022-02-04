Advertisement

Tenn. bill could charge owners who chain pets during severe weather

Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg and Representative Sabi ‘Doc’ Kumar support the bill.
Dog tied out in the cold.
Dog tied out in the cold.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Tennessee lawmakers have proposed a bill that would charge owners who chain their pets during certain severe weather conditions.

HB2860 and SB2243 proposed that a person would be charged if they “knowingly restrain a dog with a chain, cord, tether, cable, or similar device while a natural or manmade disaster is imminent or occurring.”

This would include during periods of time when a severe flooding or tornado warning issued by the national weather service or an evacuation order is in effect for where the dog is located.

Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg (R - Bristol) and Representative Sabi ‘Doc’ Kumar (R - Springfield) supported the bill.

The bill would make the offense a Class C misdemeanor, which would carry a risk of 30 days in jail and up to $50 in fines under Tennessee law.

Read the full filing below:

HB2860 by WVLT News on Scribd

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Savannah
Semi driver charged in Loudon Co. deputy’s death had marijuana in system
Sgt. Chris Jenkins
‘We are devastated’ | Deputy killed by tractor-trailer in I-75 North crash
Jalyn Hall
Missing 13-year-old Knoxville girl found safe
Report: Man sets fire to Regions bank on N. Broadway
Knoxville bank arson suspect identified
Geoffrey Paschel
Knoxville “90 Day Fiancée” star sentenced to 18 years for assault, kidnapping

Latest News

Memorial services set for fallen LCSO sergeant
Memorial services set for fallen LCSO sergeant
‘Lady’ returns to YWAC following four adoptions
‘Lady’ returns to YWAC following four adoptions
There's plenty of fog and clouds through the start of the day Saturday, and in the Smokies...
Lots of sunshine in the week ahead - first, flurries
Dozens of Tennessee National Guard members have returned home after a 10-month Middle East...
Tennessee Guard members return from Middle East deployment
Gov. Lee announces Tennessee joins lawsuit over CMS vaccine mandate
Gov. Lee announces Tennessee joins lawsuit over CMS vaccine mandate