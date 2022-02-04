Advertisement

Tennessee Guard members return from Middle East deployment

Another 140 soldiers are scheduled to be back on Saturday
Dozens of Tennessee National Guard members have returned home after a 10-month Middle East deployment.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Dozens of Tennessee National Guard members have returned home after a 10-month Middle East deployment.

More than 190 soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 181st Field Artillery Regiment returned Thursday. Another 140 soldiers are scheduled to be back on Saturday, ending the unit’s yearlong mission.

Family and friends were on hand to greet the soldiers when they arrived at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site.

The Chattanooga-headquartered unit deployed to six different countries in the Middle East after leaving Tennessee early last March, the guard said.

The soldiers have spent the last two weeks at Fort Bliss, Texas, finishing up their processing after the deployment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Memorial services set for fallen LCSO sergeant
‘Lady’ returns to YWAC following four adoptions
Tennessee Guard members return from Middle East deployment
Gov. Lee announces Tennessee joins lawsuit over CMS vaccine mandate