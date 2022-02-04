Thad Wells Named Football Head Coach at Lakeway Christian Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lakeway Christian Schools Board of Directors has announced the hiring of Thad Wells as Lakeway Christian Academy’s Football Head Coach.

“For a long time, I have tried to plan my path, tried to design where I am coaching. That wasn’t bringing fulfillment,” Wells said. “Through prayer, giving in, and saying ‘God put myself and my family where you want us to be,’ this led to us discovering Lakeway. The one thing that I keep telling people is ‘It’s hard to get past and put into words how special Lakeway is, there is something truly unique about this place.’”

Wells brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge to Lakeway Football. Most recently, he was the quality control analyst and quarterback scout for the University of Virginia. The ACC team ended their season with an invitation to the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. While at UVA, Wells was instrumental in designing NIL procedures for football players.

Before his time at Virginia, Wells spent 10 years in North Carolina, Virginia, and South Carolina with a 106-48 career coaching record. He never missed a playoff appearance during his years as a head coach or been part of a losing season. He was featured in the Nike Coach of the Year publication in 2017. In addition, Wells was selected as one of the Top 35 coaches in the country under the age of 35 by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), only 1 of 2 high school coaches to receive this honor in 2018.

Wells will join the team effective immediately and join the faculty on campus in the coming weeks. Lakeway Football kicks off their 2022 season at home against Knoxville Grace on August 19, 2022.

“I am thrilled to welcome Coach Wells and his family to Lakeway. Coach Wells brings a proven track record on and off the field,” Kevin Cline, Head of Schools, said. “The primary goal of Lakeway athletics is to bring glory to God by developing young men and women into Christian leaders, that will impact the world for the cause of Christ. I am confident Coach Wells will build a successful program, but I am thankful and thrilled that he will invest in our student athletes’ faith and character.”

