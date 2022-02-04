Woman found dead in Crossville, police investigating

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Crossville Police Department are investigating after a woman was found dead at the Village Inn Motel in Crossville Friday morning.

According to a release from the CPD, officers found the woman after receiving a call about the death. They have not released the woman’s identity at this time. Crossville Emergency Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation, which is ongoing. Those with information are asked to call 931-484-7231.

