Police: Shooter at apartment complex kills 2, then himself

A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer, Wisconsin. (Source: WTMJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) — A man fatally shot two people at an apartment complex in a Milwaukee suburb and later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Three people, including the suspect, were killed and one other person was injured in Saturday morning’s shooting, which authorities believe began as a “domestic dispute,” Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer said.

He said the 26-year-old suspect shot himself and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Nimmer said a 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were also killed. A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg.

A child in the apartment was not hurt, he said.

Nimmer said he did not know the “relationships of all involved.”

Police were called to the Park Plaza Court apartments shortly after 10 a.m. The suspect fired shots at officers from the second floor but no officers were hurt, although a police car was hit. Nimmer said no officers returned fire and officers afterward heard only one more round fired — likely the self-inflicted gunshot.

Local news outlets reported earlier that police vehicles, ambulances and fire department vehicles had gathered outside the apartment complex and that a Milwaukee County medical examiner had been called to the scene.

