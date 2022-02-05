Cold sunshine all weekend long!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We woke up to a few flurries around the mountains and patches of ice on cars. Now the sunshine is becoming the biggest winner of the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you’ve been looking for the sunshine, you are in luck on this Saturday. The sun won’t help us much though in terms of warming up. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 30s as we go into the afternoon, but that little bit of wind out of the north will have us feeling like the teens this morning and only the upper 20s for the afternoon.

Highs on Saturday will be near 37 in Knoxville to 33 in Crossville.

Slope Report at Ober Gatlinburg for Saturday, February 5, 2022. (WVLT)

More good news going forward as we’ll have a drier pattern that sets up over us. Tonight, it’s going to be clear and cold with a low near 23 and a light NE wind at 5 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday morning is cold. However, the sunshine Sunday helps spring-board highs up more than 10 degrees!

Monday’s a gorgeous day, and a little breezy. There’s a tiny system moving around us in the Southeast. We only get indirect impacts Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. There are a few mountain-top sprinkles and/or flurries and a slight wind shift. That makes us slightly colder Tuesday - both in the morning and during the afternoon.

Wednesday and the start of Thursday are sun-filled! There’s a slight chance of rain into light snow Thursday night and early Friday. That should move in and out fast.

Planning forecast shows warmer temperatures that are with us this week. (WVLT)

