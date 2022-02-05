Frantic Friday night of High School Hoops

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was another busy night of high school basketball across East Tennessee and a lot of eye’s were on the Clinto High School gym as the Dragons welcomed in coun ty rival Oak Ridge.

In the girls game, it was the Lady Wildcats winning 52-47, but in the game Clinton standout Sarah Burton reached an amazing career milestone scoring her 2000th point.

And in the nightcap, well, pandemonium broke out at the end as Trace Thackerson hit a 3-point shot as time expired to give the Dragons a 51-50 win. The victory was the first for the Dragons over the Wildcats in 12 years.

Meanwhile over at Knoxville Catholic it was the Fighting Irish playing host to fellow Division-II East Region power McCallie. The Irish trailed at the half, but came alive thanks to future Vol B.J. Edwards, who scored 16 of his 32 points in the 3rd quarter as the Irish won 62-51. KCHS improves to 21-3 on the season.

Hayden Mosely with a vicious put back dunk pic.twitter.com/Hh17QoRMzT — Diamond Clear Media Bearden (@BeardenSports) February 5, 2022

Had it not been for Thackerson’s three, Hayden Mosley of Bearden may have had the play of the night with the incredible put back jam against Hardin Valley. Mosley’s Bulldogs defeated the hawks 72-55 to improve to 21-5 on the season.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.