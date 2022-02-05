Missing 12-year-old Knoxville girl found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department confirmed a missing 12-year-old girl had been safe after searching for her early Saturday morning.

Previously, investigators said that Keyara Fine, 12, was last seen at 127 E. Young High Pike. She was believed to have left the address after midnight.

Keyara is 5-foot-1, approximately 105 pounds, has green hazel eyes and braces, officials announced.

She was last seen wearing Jordan Air Forces with black and orange laces and a hoodie.

