Lady Vols set for rematch with old nemesis UConn

#7 Tennessee takes on #10 Connecticut in Hartford Sunday at Noon
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, center right, talks with Dorka Juhasz (14) in the first...
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, center right, talks with Dorka Juhasz (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Associated Press)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 7th ranked Tennessee (19-3/8-2 SEC) and No.10 UConn (14-4/9-0 BIG EAST) will meet up on the hardcourt for the third consecutive season and for the 25th time overall in one of the most-anticipated rivalries in college athletics.

The Lady Vols and Huskies are set to face off at noon on Sunday in a nationally-televised matinee at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. The schools played the last two seasons as part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Revival Series, raising money for the Pat Summitt Foundation, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.  Beyond that initial two-year commitment, the schools chose to continue meeting on the hardwood as part of a regularly-scheduled match-up this year and next (in Knoxville).

After opening the year 6-0 in away games, the Lady Vols have dropped their last two games outside the friendly confines of Thompson-Boling Arena. Sandwiching Monday’s comeback overtime win over Arkansas were setbacks at Auburn (71-61) and Florida where turnovers contributed to Kellie Harper’s squad coming out of those games on the short end. Tennessee had won nine straight before dropping two of its last three outings.

UConn caught a break when its Friday meeting with Butler was postponed due to weather-related travel issues for the Bulldogs, preventing what would have been a brutal run of three games in five days. The Huskies come into Sunday on a season-long five-game win streak, prevailing at Providence on Sunday (69-61) and at Creighton on Wednesday (76-56).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

  • Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Kim Adams (analyst) are on the call for the FOX television broadcast at Noon E.T.
  • The contest also can be heard on Lady Vol Network radio stations and by audio stream, with John Wilkerson filling in for Mickey Dearstone behind the microphone. He will be joined by studio host Bobby Rader.

LADY VOLS PROJECTED FOR NO. 2 SEED

  • In his Bracketology update on Feb. 4, ESPN’s Charlie Creme has Tennessee as a No. 2 seed in the Spokane Region. The Lady Vols are shown hosting No. 15 Albany in the first round, with the winner facing No. 7 Ohio State or No. 10 Princeton in the second.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

