Memorial services set for fallen LCSO sergeant

By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The family of Sergeant Chris Jenkins with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office have announced memorial arrangements for the hero who died in the line of duty Thursday morning.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Loudon High School gymnasium between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., with services beginning at 8:00 p.m.

A memorial service and celebration of life will also be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 1:00 p.m. at the Loudon High School gymnasium. A procession and burial services will follow at Memorial Gardens in Lenior City.

The Loudon Funeral Home will be in charge of handling Sgt. Jenkins’ arrangements, according to the LCSO.

Sgt. Jenkins was hit and killed on I-75 North on Feb. 3 while trying to move a ladder that had fallen into the roadway from a suspected utility vehicle. The man who, police say, failed to stop at the rolling roadblock, that the long-time sergeant had implemented, was said to be under the influence at the time of the crash, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

According to the report, the tractor-trailer driver, Christopher Savannah, 43, struck several cars, and Sgt. Jenkins, killing him. Savannah was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide by recklessness, reckless endangerment x2, DUI, simple possession, possession of a handgun under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other traffic charges.

If you are not able to make it, a memorial with Sgt. Jenkins’ K-9 Patrol Unit has been set up in front of the Loudon County Justice Center for those wishing to pay respect or leave flowers.

The investigation remains active and ongoing by officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

