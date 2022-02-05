More mild temperatures with lots of sunshine Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures will get warmer heading into the next few days with plenty of sunshine! There is a small system that could clip the mountains and bring some spotty mountain snow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures start out near 23 degrees Sunday morning with widespread frost. We will rebound nicely to 48 degrees Sunday afternoon with plenty of sunshine!

The dry, sunny, and warm stretch continues for several days!

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday’s a gorgeous day and a little breezy. There’s a tiny system moving around us in the Southeast. We only get indirect impacts Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. There are a few mountain-top sprinkles and/or flurries and a slight wind shift. Highs will be near 48 degrees Monday afternoon.

That makes us slightly colder Tuesday - both in the morning and during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s and lows dropping back into the lower 20s.

Wednesday and the start of Thursday are sun-filled with highs in the lower 50s!

The next system we’ll have to keep an eye on is NEXT Sunday, so enjoy the quiet weather!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.