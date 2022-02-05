Suspect arrested after 1 dead, 4 hospitalized in shooting at Va. hookah lounge

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in Blacksburg, Virginia, was taken into custody Saturday night after Blacksburg Police obtained six felony warrants for him.

The victim who died has been identified as Isiah O. Robinson, 18, a student at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke. Four other people were hospitalized after the shooting late Friday night, WDBJ reports.

Jamel D. Flint, 24, is charged with murder in the first degree for the homicide of Robinson, plus four counts of attempted murder in the first degree and one count of use of a firearm while committing or attempting to commit murder for the remaining four victims.

A previous mugshot released by Blacksburg Police shows 24-year-old Jamel D. Flint of Roanoke. He faces multiple charges in the fatal shooting. (Blacksburg Police)

Though Flint is in custody, police say this continues to be an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department.

Blacksburg Police were called to reports of shots fired just before midnight at the Melody Hookah Lounge on North Main Street.

One of the injured was a Virginia Tech student, according to a statement from the university. A university spokesperson says that victim underwent surgery and is doing well.

Virginia Tech had issued a “secure in place” request during the incident. The request has since been lifted. However, the university is urging people to continue avoiding downtown until further notice.

At the time of the shooting, the bar had just reopened after being closed three hours for a private party, according to the business’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.