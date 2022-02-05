Advertisement

Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas

Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally shooting himself as officers approached.(Source: WFAA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Feb. 5, 2022
CORSICANA, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a gunman killed four members of his own family, including a child, before fatally shooting himself as officers approached.

Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun on Saturday that one shooting was reported overnight in Corsicana, about 50 miles south of Dallas.

The second shooting was discovered by authorities in Frost, about 20 miles west of Corsicana.

Johnson said authorities tracked the suspect’s vehicle using GPS and the monitoring service shut off its engine. Officers found 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo inside the vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

