Prepare to be ‘otterly’ obsessed with Zoo Knoxville’s newest residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meet Zoo Knoxville’s newest residents, North American river otters, Clayton and Pascal, who will become additions to Clayton Otter Creek opening in March.

Meet Zoo Knoxville’s most playful and newest residents, Clayton and Pascal.

Both otters were brand new to the zoo and met each other for the first time this week.

The first to arrive was Clayton, an 8-month-old otter orphaned in the wild and rescued at the Oregon Zoo. Zookeepers said Clayton has a calm and playful demeanor.

Pascal, a 1-year-old otter, was born in Brookfield Zoo in Illinois, and is a couple of months older than Clayton, according to zoo officials. He is also said to be playful but has a domineering personality.

Otters are known to have energetic attitudes, but with the new arrivals being so young, zoo officials said they “are next level playful” and had been “little balls of energy” since being in the new environment.

Since they met each other, a zoo spokesperson said they have been tagging along together.

“They slept next to each other, they were usually kind of in the same space, they’d swim around together that sort of thing. Very gregarious, very friendly,” Brock Patton with Zoo Knoxville said.

Many people were looking forward to having the otters front and center at the zoo.

“The otters are just cute; I mean, you can’t really do anything else except love them when you see them,” a spokesperson said.

The otters will stay in their dens in a Zoo Knoxville building while exhibit designers put the finishing touches on a new habitat.

One of Zoo Knoxville's newest residents! (Zoo Knoxville)

