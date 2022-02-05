Vols Complete Season sweep of Gamecocks with 81-57 Victory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 22nd-ranked Tennessee basketball team is under way against the Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Last time out on Tuesday, Tennessee (15-6, 6-3 SEC) defeated Texas A&M at home, 90-80. The Vols had a standout night offensively, shooting 51 percent from the floor and 42 percent from 3-point range. Five Vols scored in double figures, led by Kennedy Chandler’s 16 points. Chandler also dished out seven assists and had three steals.

1ST HALF

The Vols came out gunning from beyond the arc and at the first media timeout have hit four 3-pointers, two by Josiah-Jordan James. Tennessee has an early 12-7 lead on Frank martin’s gamecocks.

Junior Josiah Jordan James continues to have a hot hand, with three 3-pointers and 11 total points as the Vols lead the Gamecocks 19-15 in Columbia.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield was assessed a Flagrant-one foul that netted the Gamecocks two free shots from the charity stripe and possession. Much like the Vols, the Gamecocks went cold from the floor for nearly four minutes.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Vols are having a block party racking up four blocks with 7:06 left in the first half with the Vols up 23-20.

Tie ball game with 3:37 left as both teams are shooting 38.5% from the field. The Vols, however, are shooting 54.5% from 3-point land.

The Volunteers go into halftime up 33-29 in Columbia. Josiah Jordan James leads the way in terms of scoring for the Vols with 15 total points.

Kennedy Chandler has been relatively quiet on the floor this afternoon recording just 6-points thus far in the game. However, Chandler had a major block followed up with a massive one-handed jam on the other side of the floor.

2ND HALF

Early into the second half and the 3-ball is still flying for both teams as Tennessee is shooting 46.7% and the Gamecocks shooting 36.4% from deep. The Vols and Gamecocks are seemingly trading them at this point as Tennessee leads 40-37 at the first media timeout of the final frame.

Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler has found his stroke here early in the second half, picking up his first two buckets of the game from downtown. Both Zeigler three’s came at the hands of South Carolina turnovers. Vols are now up 46-37 with 14:37 remaining in the half.

The Vols are on a 12-0 run with 10 straight points coming from Zeigler. After being held scoreless in the first half, Zeigler is letting South Carolina know that he is still there. Turnovers becoming an issue for the Gamecocks as they have given the ball away 10 times through the twelve minute mark of the second half.

Tennessee went on a 24-4 run to extend their lead to 21-points, 67-46, midway through the second half. Zeigler a major factor in the large run with help from Chandler and Vescovi from deep. Zeigler would make South Carolina feel sick to its stomach with 18 2nd half points, but only after he got physically sick himself over on the UT bench.

The Gamecocks compiled 13 total turnovers in the game which the Vols capitalized on with 17-points.

Josiah Jordan James finished the game with 20- points after putting up 15 in the first half, all the while Zakai Zeigler caught fire and accounted for 18 of Tennessee’s 48 second half points.

The season sweep of the Gamecocks has been completed as the Vols come out of Columbia, South Carolina with the 24-point 81-57 win.

Next up the Vols will travel to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday February 9th at 9 p.m. on ESPN2 prior to coming home to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

