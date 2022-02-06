Advertisement

Dad gets tattoo to match 4-year-old daughter’s heart surgery scar

Matt Backe got a replica tattooed right on his chest to make sure his daughter knows she’s never alone.
Matt Backe got a replica tattooed right on his chest to make sure his daughter knows she’s never alone.
By Laura Podesta
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS/CBS Newspath) - Four-year-old Everly Backe knows her heart is special. Everly had three open heart surgeries before her first birthday and her lingering scar recently inspired her dad to get one of his own. They call it a “zipper.”

Matt Backe got a replica tattooed right on his chest to make sure his daughter knows she’s never alone.

“Some years down the road, we’ll be at the beach or the pool or whatever, and if she’s feeling shy, or whatever the case may be, we’ll be buddies and we’ll have it, you know, we’ll go through that together,” he said.

The Backes have been going through it together since they first learned of Everly’s congenital heart defect when her mom Lauren was 33 weeks pregnant.

“I was very emotional those last few weeks, mostly just because I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Lauren said.

Congenital heart disease is the most common birth defect, affecting about 40,000 babies each year, according to the CDC.

“For the vast majority of the congenital heart diseases, it’s not as serious as what Everly has,” said Dr. Joshua Wong of Advocate Children’s Hospital in Illinois. Dr. Wong is Everly’s cardiologist. “As she ages and grows, she will need at least two, maybe three more open heart surgeries to upsize that valve.”

Everly does the same activities as other children but stops to rest when she needs a break. Lauren said her daughter “doesn’t have as much energy as your average four-year-old, but that’s her norm. But she’s happy. She doesn’t know any different.”

Everly had one question she likes do ask, “Do you know what hearts mean?” She said they mean “love.”

Everly’s mom also got a tattoo of an image of an E.K.G. with her children’s initials on her forearm.

The Backes also teach their kids to embrace their differences and be accepting of other people’s too.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ann Troutman, 24.
Report: Tenn. woman passes out in car on wrong side of road
Christopher Savannah
Semi driver charged in Loudon Co. deputy’s death had marijuana in system
Report: Man sets fire to Regions bank on N. Broadway
1 in custody following Knoxville bank fire
Lady has been in the Young-Williams Animal Center for nearly a year.
‘Lady’ returns to YWAC following four adoptions
12-year-old Keyara Fine
Missing 12-year-old Knoxville girl found safe

Latest News

Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas
VFL Alvin Kamara arrested for battery following Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, police say
On Feb. 6, 13-year-old Zechariah would have run 1-mile to honor the life of Sgt. Jenkins.
Teenager to run in honor of fallen LCSO sergeant, encourages nation to donate
Sgt. Chris Jenkins
Son of fallen Loudon Co. deputy thanks first responders, daughter shares pictures with father’s K-9 Deja
Beautiful day Monday
Few more clouds Monday, mild temperatures continue
Patricia Gatlin, of Memphis, warms up for a few minutes inside in her car. Gatlin is one of...
4 days without power: MLGW customers running out of patience