Few more clouds Monday, mild temperatures continue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The mild conditions continue with a few more clouds on Monday. Very light spotty mountain snow is possible as well with a slight cool down on Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those clear skies, calm winds, and cold conditions continue tonight which means widespread frost is likely Monday morning. Temperatures will drop to near 28 degrees.

Monday features highs near 48 degrees with some spots getting near 50! You’ll see a few more clouds, especially near the foothills and mountains. Very light stray mountain snow is possible Monday. Not impactful, but don’t be surprised if you see some flurries in the higher elevations!

LOOKING AHEAD

Winds shift later Monday making Tuesday slightly cooler. Expect highs near 46 degrees Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Sunshine continues Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs in the lower 50s!

We are keeping an eye on our next system that could arrive Saturday and Sunday bringing us a chance for some light rain to snow. Right now, this system looks very weak in terms of moisture but could bring us another cool down early next week.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

