MEDIC Regional Blood Center to host ‘Give for Pat’ blood drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The MEDIC Regional Blood Center will donate funding to The Pat Summitt Foundation for each blood donation given in the next week.

Pat Summitt was not only a legendary coach and Lady Vol, but also a blood donor who advocated for MEDIC Regional Blood Center, according to a news release.

“On countless occasions, she worked to promote MEDIC’s mission and motivated her fans to roll up their sleeves,” a spokesperson said.

As a way to show appreciation and recognize Coach Summit for her many accomplishments, the organization is asking donors to “Give for Pat.”

For those who donate blood from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, the blood drive will be supporting the East Tennessee legend’s legacy by giving $5 to the foundation. All donors will also receive a special edition shirt.

To encourage others to give, MEDIC is asking the community to use the hashtags #GiveForPat and #MEDICBloodCenter on social media.

MEDIC has a goal of 1,500 donors. For more information, visit the MEDIC website or call 865-521-2658.

