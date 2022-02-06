Advertisement

MEDIC Regional Blood Center to host ‘Give for Pat’ blood drive

To encourage others to give, MEDIC is asking the community to use the hashtags #GiveForPat and #MEDICBloodCenter on social media.
Pat Summitt MEDIC Blood Drive
Pat Summitt MEDIC Blood Drive(MEDIC Regional Blood Center)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The MEDIC Regional Blood Center will donate funding to The Pat Summitt Foundation for each blood donation given in the next week.

Pat Summitt was not only a legendary coach and Lady Vol, but also a blood donor who advocated for MEDIC Regional Blood Center, according to a news release.

“On countless occasions, she worked to promote MEDIC’s mission and motivated her fans to roll up their sleeves,” a spokesperson said.

As a way to show appreciation and recognize Coach Summit for her many accomplishments, the organization is asking donors to “Give for Pat.”

For those who donate blood from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, the blood drive will be supporting the East Tennessee legend’s legacy by giving $5 to the foundation. All donors will also receive a special edition shirt.

MEDIC has a goal of 1,500 donors. For more information, visit the MEDIC website or call 865-521-2658.

