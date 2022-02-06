One injured after car crashes into tree in Knox Co., THP says

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was injured after crashing his vehicle into a tree in West Knoxville Saturday evening, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A report states that Eric Russell Jackson, 40, of Knoxville, was traveling west on Oak Ridge Highway and went in the right turn lane for Beaver Ridge Road. He reportedly hit a cement curb near the intersection, lost control of the vehicle and struck an embankment. Jackson then continued off the side of the road and hit a tree, officials stated.

The truck, a 2008 Ford F-450, came to a rest in the creek beside the tree on the north side of the roadway, THP officials said.

Jackson was injured and charges are pending the outcome of an investigation by the THP.

