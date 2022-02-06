Report: Tenn. woman passes out in car on wrong side of road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Lenoir City woman reportedly passed out behind the wheel in Farragut early Sunday morning, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Parkside Drive at Campbell Station Road to the report of a vehicle stopped facing west in eastbound lanes with the driver asleep in the car. Once on the scene, officers found the passed-out driver, identified as 24-year-old Jessica Ann Troutman, and made several attempts to wake her, according to a report.

Once she was successfully woken up, Troutman reportedly adjusted her air vents after being instructed to put her car in ‘park’ as it was still in ‘drive.’ Eventually, she put it in ‘park’ and exited the vehicle. She was described as “very unsteady on her feet and had noticeably bloodshot watery eyes” by police officials.

The report noted that while officials were speaking with her that she had a heavy odor of alcohol on her breath.

Troutman allegedly told officers that she lives in Chattanooga and that she was at home but had to leave to get her car, the report stated. Officials said she was driving her vehicle in Knoxville but still believed she was in Chattanooga.

“Miss Troutman had no idea that she was on the wrong side of the road or that she was in Knoxville until she was informed of the two,” an officer said.

After performing a standardized field sobriety test poorly and submitting to a blood draw, she was taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

Troutman was charged with a first offense DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.