TBI’s Most Wanted Sullivan Co. escapees may be traveling in truck in Va.

SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service are looking for three missing inmates that escaped from the Sullivan County Jail Friday morning. It is believed that the fugitives may be in Pulaski, Va.

The three inmates were identified as Tobias Carr, 38, Johnny Brown, 50, and Timothy Sarver, 45.

Sullivan County officials said that the inmates might be traveling in a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck with a regular cab and short bed based on an investigation. It is suspected that it would have Tennessee license plate, 830GSD.

Carr is charged with second-degree murder, vandalism, and tampering with evidence. He is 5-foot-11, weighs 160 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Brown faces charges for failure to appear, driving on a suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault and aggravated stalking. He is 5-foot-11, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Sarver is charged with auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He is 6-foot-2, weighs 235 pounds and has green eyes and strawberry blonde hair.

The inmates were added to the TBI Most Wanted list Friday afternoon. A reward of $2,500 from the TBI is being offered for information leading to the arrest of each fugitive. Additionally, a $5,000 reward is being provided by the US Marshals Service.

The SCSO sent out a reverse 911 call to citizens to alert them about the escaped inmates. Those who see them are told not to approach and call 911 immediately.

If you see any of these men, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

