Advertisement

TBI’s Most Wanted Sullivan Co. escapees may be traveling in truck in Va.

Those who see them are told not to approach and to call 911 immediately.
Tobias Carr, 38, Johnny Brown, 50, and Timothy Sarver, 45
Tobias Carr, 38, Johnny Brown, 50, and Timothy Sarver, 45(SCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service are looking for three missing inmates that escaped from the Sullivan County Jail Friday morning. It is believed that the fugitives may be in Pulaski, Va.

The three inmates were identified as Tobias Carr, 38, Johnny Brown, 50, and Timothy Sarver, 45.

Sullivan County officials said that the inmates might be traveling in a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck with a regular cab and short bed based on an investigation. It is suspected that it would have Tennessee license plate, 830GSD.

Carr is charged with second-degree murder, vandalism, and tampering with evidence. He is 5-foot-11, weighs 160 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Brown faces charges for failure to appear, driving on a suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault and aggravated stalking. He is 5-foot-11, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Sarver is charged with auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He is 6-foot-2, weighs 235 pounds and has green eyes and strawberry blonde hair.

The inmates were added to the TBI Most Wanted list Friday afternoon. A reward of $2,500 from the TBI is being offered for information leading to the arrest of each fugitive. Additionally, a $5,000 reward is being provided by the US Marshals Service.

The SCSO sent out a reverse 911 call to citizens to alert them about the escaped inmates. Those who see them are told not to approach and call 911 immediately.

If you see any of these men, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ann Troutman, 24.
Report: Tenn. woman passes out in car on wrong side of road
Christopher Savannah
Semi driver charged in Loudon Co. deputy’s death had marijuana in system
Report: Man sets fire to Regions bank on N. Broadway
1 in custody following Knoxville bank fire
Lady has been in the Young-Williams Animal Center for nearly a year.
‘Lady’ returns to YWAC following four adoptions
12-year-old Keyara Fine
Missing 12-year-old Knoxville girl found safe

Latest News

Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas
VFL Alvin Kamara arrested for battery following Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, police say
On Feb. 6, 13-year-old Zechariah would have run 1-mile to honor the life of Sgt. Jenkins.
Teenager to run in honor of fallen LCSO sergeant, encourages nation to donate
Sgt. Chris Jenkins
Son of fallen Loudon Co. deputy thanks first responders, daughter shares pictures with father’s K-9 Deja
Beautiful day Monday
Few more clouds Monday, mild temperatures continue
Patricia Gatlin, of Memphis, warms up for a few minutes inside in her car. Gatlin is one of...
4 days without power: MLGW customers running out of patience