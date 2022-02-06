Teenager to run in honor of fallen LCSO sergeant, encourages nation to donate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a Loudon County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was killed on I-75, one teenager is running in his honor and holding a fundraiser to benefit the hero’s family.

On Feb. 3, Sgt. Chris Jenkins was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer after it failed to stop while he was out of his vehicle, removing a ladder from the interstate. The long-time law enforcement deputy left behind his wife and children.

Zechariah, the founder of Running 4 Heroes Inc., will run 1-mile to honor the life of the beloved East Tennesseean killed in the line of duty. It will take place in the 13-year-old boy’s hometown in Central Florida and will be shared on his Facebook page. The organization encourages those across the nation to join in a 1-mile walk or run for the sergeant.

“We encourage citizens and agencies from across the nation to join our son in a 1-mile walk or run tomorrow evening at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) to help honor this fallen hero,” a Facebook post stated.

A fundraiser is also being held to assist with the financial needs of Sgt. Jenkins family. With a goal of $10,000, Zechariah said that all the donated proceeds go straight back to the sergeant’s family.

“We can’t begin to imagine the hurt being felt by the family and the entire community of Loudon County,” Zechariah posted to Facebook. “Together, let’s come together and see how much we can bless this family during their difficult time.”

Those interested in donating can do so on the Facebook fundraiser “Benefitting the Family of Sergeant Chris Jenkins,” hosted on the Running 4 Hero Inc. page.

Many organizations, people and law enforcement personnel have shared their condolences, thoughts and prayers with friends and family during the tragic time. Loudon County officials have been outspoken with gratitude for all the support they have received.

“Thank you, Zechariah and Running 4 Heroes Inc. for your memorial run for our fallen Sergeant and beloved friend, Chris Jenkins,” LCSO posted to Facebook.

Sgt. Jenkins’ family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Loudon High School gymnasium between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., with funeral services beginning at 8:00 p.m. for those interested in attending.

A memorial service and celebration of life will also be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 1:00 p.m. at the Loudon High School gymnasium. A procession and burial services will follow at Memorial Gardens in Lenior City.

People can also pay respects or leave flowers at a memorial set up in front of the Loudon County Justice Center with Sgt. Jenkins’ K-9 Patrol Unit. Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol continue to lead the investigation.

