Advertisement

64% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 212 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That amounts to 64% of Americans, as of Sunday.

More than 89 million Americans have been boosted, which amounts to 27% of the total U.S. population.

Alabama is the only state where less than half of residents are vaccinated.

About 1 in 5 eligible Americans older than 5 have not received any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family asks for donations to research group in memory of baby born with rare genetic disorder.
2-year-old dies of rare disease, inspiring community
Representative Jason Powell
Legislation introduced to allow medical cannabis in Tennessee
Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas
VFL Alvin Kamara arrested for battery following Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, police say
Oak Ridge Highway at Beaver Ridge Road
One injured after car crashes into tree in Knox Co., THP says

Latest News

More sunshine Tuesday
More sunshine Tuesday with mild temperatures
Knox County teachers returned to their classrooms in January.
Knox County Schools to hold two recruitment fairs
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Flower shops are seeing the same economic issues as any other retailer.
Valentine’s Day flowers meet thorny supply chain issues
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
This betting app will pay you to watch the Super Bowl