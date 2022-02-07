Alcoa introduces new head football coach Brian Nix

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winds of change are spinning at tornadic speeds in Blount County. On Monday - four days after legendary head football coach Gary Rankin announced his resignation - the school introduced longtime assistant Brian Nix as its 21st head football coach.

Nix had served as the defensive coordinator for the Tornadoes since 2004 - two years before Rankin arrived from Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro.

A 1995 graduate of Maryville High School, Nix began his coaching career at his alma mater Maryville College in 2000.

Nix has been on staff for 15 state championships and won the 2021 Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in Tennessee.

“Alcoa is excited and blessed to welcome Coach Nix into his new role as head coach,” said Alcoa High School athletic director Josh Stephens.

“His passion for Alcoa football and the desire to build upon Coach Rankin’s legacy of developing young players for lives of service will tremendously benefit our program.”

