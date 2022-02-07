Advertisement

Don Wells in jail for DUI charge, sons still in state custody

Don Wells, the father of missing 6-year-old Summer Wells, pleadn guilty to a DUI charge Monday.
Wells also said in court that he and Bly were taking classes to get custody of Summer’s brothers, according to WJHL.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don Wells, the father of missing 6-year-old Summer Wells, was arrested on Oct. 30 for driving under the influence, according to a report from WJHL.

The 56-year-old was processed just after midnight on Oct. 31 and released later that morning. He was facing five charges; driving under the influence, open container, expired registration, improper lane usage, and violation of financial responsibility, according to a Hawkins Co. record-keeping app Mobile Patrol.

Wells pleaded guilty to the DUI charge on Monday, and the state dropped the rest of his charges from October. This was Wells’ first DUI, but since the arrest violated previous probation, he must serve the remainder of his 11 months and 29 days at the Hawkins Co. Jail, according to WJHL.

While in court, Wells told General Sessions Judge Todd Ross that he “wanted to get away” as he and Bly were arguing, to which Judge Ross responded, “that’s what feet are for,” the report stated.

Summer went missing in July of 2021. Don believed Summer was kidnapped, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation repeatedly reported that no evidence supports that claim.

Those with credible information on her disappearance are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A timeline of the 5-year-old girl’s disappearance can be found here.

